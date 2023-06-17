Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $349.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 6,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,433,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.