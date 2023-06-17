StockNews.com Lowers Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.