Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFX. Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CL King began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.38.

TFX stock opened at $252.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.56.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after buying an additional 437,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $104,344,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $79,244,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

