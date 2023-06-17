Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMR. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. 888 reiterated a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.39.

EMR stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.35. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

