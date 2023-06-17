Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. Photronics has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Photronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Photronics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

