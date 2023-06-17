Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Celestica Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CLS opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 885,919 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 26.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 792,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 83.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,100 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

