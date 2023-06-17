StockNews.com Upgrades U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

NYSE:SLCA opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,701,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 756,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,094,000 after buying an additional 695,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 2,504.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 668,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 529,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

