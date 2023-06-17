Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $256.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.18.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
