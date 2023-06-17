Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $256.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.18.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

