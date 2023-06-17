StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

