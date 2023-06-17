Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARIS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.64 million, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 38.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 408,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 141,323 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 176.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

