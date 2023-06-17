Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

See Also

