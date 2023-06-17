Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $79.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.3674 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

