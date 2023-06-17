SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,223 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 53.9% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

