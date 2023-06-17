Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price at $45.37

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Raymond James raised Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.29.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.88 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. Analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $1,480,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Galapagos by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 332,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $11,568,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Galapagos by 2,065.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,109 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

