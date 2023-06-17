RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s previous close.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

RAPT opened at $20.16 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Activity at RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 492,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,851,000 after acquiring an additional 268,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,794 shares during the last quarter.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.