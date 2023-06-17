BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48.
Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants
In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
