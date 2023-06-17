BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

Get Rating

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Stories

