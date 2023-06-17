Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $254.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.25.
CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cummins Stock Performance
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
