Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $127.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.12%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after buying an additional 33,560 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,118,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 892.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

