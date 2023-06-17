Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

GLW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,289 shares of company stock worth $4,067,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 899,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $2,183,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 18.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 7.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

