ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives $44.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

ATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $281,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATI

ATI Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after acquiring an additional 527,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,409,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,157,000 after acquiring an additional 78,421 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,595,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 101,022 shares during the period.

NYSE:ATI opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.19. ATI has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

