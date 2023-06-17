Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Hold

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $977.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

