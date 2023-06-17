Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Hold

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.
Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $977.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
