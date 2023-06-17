Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) PT at $60.17

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in JD.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Stock Down 0.3 %

JD.com Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $68.29.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

