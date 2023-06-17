Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $35.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

