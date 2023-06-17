OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Raised to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

OGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.