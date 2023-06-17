MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

MLTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

MLTX stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.93. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

