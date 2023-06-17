Bank of America Increases Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $206.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.
Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Progressive stock opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average is $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $832,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $9,720,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 12.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
