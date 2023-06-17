Bank of America Increases Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $206.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average is $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $832,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $9,720,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 12.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

