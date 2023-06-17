Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

RWT stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $737.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,866,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 75,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

