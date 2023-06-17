Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.
Redwood Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
RWT stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $737.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
