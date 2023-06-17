Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Progressive Stock Up 1.3 %

PGR opened at $129.99 on Thursday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $832,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 12.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

