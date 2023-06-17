CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $180.00 at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.9 %

CRWD stock opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of -238.68, a PEG ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.70. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.