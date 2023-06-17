SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

SKYW stock opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $40.02.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 698.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 197,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SkyWest by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

