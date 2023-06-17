National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NSA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,719,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,394,000 after acquiring an additional 132,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after acquiring an additional 126,706 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

