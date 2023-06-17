AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) & Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Financial Review

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) and Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AAON and Toto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAON $971.97 million 5.35 $100.38 million $2.19 43.74 Toto N/A N/A N/A $204.16 0.15

AAON has higher revenue and earnings than Toto. Toto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AAON pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Toto pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. AAON pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toto pays out 0.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toto is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

70.1% of AAON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Toto shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of AAON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AAON and Toto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON 12.26% 21.81% 14.69% Toto N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AAON and Toto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON 0 1 1 0 2.50 Toto 0 0 1 0 3.00

AAON presently has a consensus target price of $94.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.88%. Given AAON’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AAON is more favorable than Toto.

Summary

AAON beats Toto on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAON

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, data centers, medical and pharmaceutical, and other commercial industries. It sells its products through a network of independent manufacturer representative organizations and internal sales force, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc. The company also offers modular kitchens; bathroom vanity units; marbright artificial marble counters; bathroom ventilation, heating, and drying systems; and welfare equipment, etc. In addition, it provides green building materials, such as tiles, ceramic slabs, etc.; and ceramics consisting of air bearings, electrostatic chucks, bonding capillaries, and receptacles for the semiconductor, flat panel display (FPD) manufacturing, and optical communication industries. The company was formerly known as TOTO Kiki Ltd. and changed its name to Toto Ltd. in 2007. Toto Ltd. was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan.

