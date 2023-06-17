Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) & QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Critical Comparison

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and QuantaSing Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $911.31 million 3.47 $184.68 million $6.00 17.16 QuantaSing Group $2.88 billion 0.17 N/A N/A N/A

Grand Canyon Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuantaSing Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 QuantaSing Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grand Canyon Education and QuantaSing Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus target price of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.16%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than QuantaSing Group.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 20.29% 30.99% 23.58% QuantaSing Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats QuantaSing Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, market research, media planning and strategy, video, and business intelligence and data science; and back-office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. The company supports healthcare education programs for 27 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, Chinese painting, Erhu, and data analytics courses to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. It also provides marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

