Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Toll Brothers, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $9.49 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $10.61 per share.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.8 %

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

TOL opened at $73.48 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,839,000 after purchasing an additional 239,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,543 shares of company stock worth $6,405,629. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

