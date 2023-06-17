B. Riley Begins Coverage on Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.21. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. 13.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

