Brokerages Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) PT at $182.77

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $259,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 742,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,287,261.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,615 shares of company stock worth $30,496,733 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average of $150.92. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $114.28 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 0.74.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

