Analysts Set Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Target Price at $241.41

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.48.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $224.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

