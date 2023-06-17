Analyzing Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) & LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Versus Systems has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and LiveVox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.11 million 5.50 -$21.76 million ($10.09) -0.06 LiveVox $136.02 million 1.87 -$37.47 million ($0.35) -7.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveVox. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.8% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Versus Systems and LiveVox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveVox 0 1 1 0 2.50

Versus Systems presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,832.88%. LiveVox has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.00%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than LiveVox.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -2,090.47% -103.69% -79.57% LiveVox -23.41% -29.20% -16.14%

Summary

Versus Systems beats LiveVox on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

