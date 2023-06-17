Analysts Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Target Price at $90.62

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.