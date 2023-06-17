Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $49.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of VIR opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. The company’s revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $59,816.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,895.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $89,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,589.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $59,816.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,002,493 shares of company stock valued at $25,921,749. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after buying an additional 434,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after buying an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

