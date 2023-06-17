Northway Financial (NWYF) & Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Rating) is one of 159 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Northway Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northway Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Northway Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northway Financial N/A N/A 33.38 Northway Financial Competitors $5.72 billion $623.25 million 435.50

Northway Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Northway Financial. Northway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northway Financial N/A N/A N/A Northway Financial Competitors 23.79% 10.40% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Northway Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northway Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northway Financial Competitors 988 3003 2818 26 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 46.17%. Given Northway Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northway Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Northway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Northway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northway Financial competitors beat Northway Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Northway Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northway Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards. It also provides mortgages; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile, ATV, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; personal loans and lines of credit; savings or CD secured loans; municipal loan products; business acquisition financing; and working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and term loans, residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and small business administration loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking services; cash management services comprising account analysis and reconciliation, automated sweep, automated clearing house, deposit express, lockbox, online wire transfer, and CD imaging; overdraft prevention and protection services; and investment and insurance products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Northway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.