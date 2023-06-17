Critical Contrast: I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) and Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) and Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares I-Mab and Xilio Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab $13.81 million 18.41 -$363.53 million N/A N/A Xilio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.22 million ($3.27) -0.92

Xilio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than I-Mab.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A Xilio Therapeutics N/A -77.68% -61.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for I-Mab and Xilio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 3 0 3.00 Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

I-Mab presently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 706.10%. Xilio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. Given I-Mab’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe I-Mab is more favorable than Xilio Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.0% of I-Mab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of I-Mab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

I-Mab has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilio Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

I-Mab beats Xilio Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial. Its product candidates also includes Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody that is in Phase 2 to treat head and neck cancer, and other oncology diseases; Efineptakin, a long-acting recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Plonmarlimab, a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody for inflammation and CRS-related therapies; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; and TJ-CD4B, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers, as well as TJ-L1IF, a PD-L1/IFN-a antibody-cytokine fusion protein for solid tumors and TJ-C64B, a tumor-dependent T-cell engager for ovarian and other cancers. I-Mab has strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.; PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics; and Roche Diagnostics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a modified form of IL-2; XTX301, an IL-12 product candidate; and XTX401, an IL-15 product candidate that are masked with a protein domain to prevent binding activity until cleaved off by tumor microenvironment (TME)-associated proteases. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

