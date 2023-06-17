Analyzing Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mangoceuticals and DaVita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A DaVita 4.40% 72.08% 3.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mangoceuticals and DaVita, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A DaVita 1 5 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

DaVita has a consensus price target of $96.88, suggesting a potential downside of 0.78%. Given DaVita’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DaVita is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

This table compares Mangoceuticals and DaVita’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DaVita $11.61 billion 0.76 $560.40 million $5.42 18.01

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of DaVita shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of DaVita shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DaVita beats Mangoceuticals on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company offers integrated care and disease management services to patients in risk-based and other integrated care arrangements; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive kidney care services. Further, it engages in the provision of acute inpatient dialysis services and related laboratory services; and transplant software business. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

