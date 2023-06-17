Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) versus Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Financial Analysis

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ceapro has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ceapro and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro 12.29% 6.22% 5.45% Prestige Consumer Healthcare -7.30% 13.38% 5.86%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ceapro and Prestige Consumer Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus target price of $79.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.32%. Given Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more favorable than Ceapro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceapro and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $14.49 million 1.84 $3.38 million $0.03 11.37 Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.13 billion 2.54 -$82.31 million ($1.68) -34.35

Ceapro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prestige Consumer Healthcare. Prestige Consumer Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceapro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Ceapro on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. It also offers natural active ingredients, including oat powder, oat oil, oat peptides, and lupin peptides to the personal care, cosmetic, medical, and animal health industries; anti-aging skincare products to the cosmeceutical industries; and veterinary therapeutic products, including an oat shampoo, an ear cleanser, and a dermal complex/conditioner. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

