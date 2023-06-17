Financial Analysis: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) vs. trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -99.46% 2.78% 1.74% trivago -19.47% 7.01% 5.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of trivago shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 1 4 1 0 2.00 trivago 0 6 1 0 2.14

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for E2open Parent and trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.

E2open Parent currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.32%. trivago has a consensus price target of $1.97, suggesting a potential upside of 72.93%. Given trivago’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Risk and Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E2open Parent and trivago’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $652.22 million 2.47 -$648.70 million ($2.14) -2.49 trivago $563.78 million 0.69 -$134.04 million ($0.31) -3.68

trivago has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent. trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E2open Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

trivago beats E2open Parent on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The Corporate and Eliminations segment refers to all corporate functions and expenses except for direct advertising. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

