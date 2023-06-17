Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Earns Initiates Rating from 58.com

58.com reiterated their initiates rating on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.
Huntsman Stock Performance
Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 128,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
