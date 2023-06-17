Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Price Target at GBX 70

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 68.88 ($0.86).

LLOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.73) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 285,316 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($171,360.96). 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.05 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.19.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

