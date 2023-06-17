Analyzing Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) & Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nanophase Technologies and Natura &Co, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co 0 0 2 0 3.00

Natura &Co has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.13%. Given Natura &Co’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanophase Technologies -9.95% -59.94% -11.51% Natura &Co -8.10% -4.69% -1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and Natura &Co’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.69 -$2.62 million ($0.08) -15.93 Natura &Co $7.04 billion 0.66 -$553.91 million N/A N/A

Nanophase Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natura &Co.

Volatility and Risk

Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Nanophase Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

