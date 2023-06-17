Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $263.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.27.

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,829,462. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paylocity by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Paylocity by 977.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $5,963,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.57 and a 200 day moving average of $192.50. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.61 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

