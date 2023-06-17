Analysts Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT at $133.91

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. BTIG Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.12. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

