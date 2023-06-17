Analysts Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT at $133.91

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.91.
Several analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. BTIG Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.12. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.